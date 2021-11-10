California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,832 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

