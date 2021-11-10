California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,822 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

