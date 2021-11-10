California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,415 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $646,106 in the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

