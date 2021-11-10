California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 54,246 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

