California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Alarm.com worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

ALRM stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

