Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NYSE:CPE opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

