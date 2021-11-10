Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to Sell

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.35.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.19. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

