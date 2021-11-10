Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,271 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Canada Goose worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

