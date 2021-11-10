Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$60.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at C$62.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.82. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$63.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.