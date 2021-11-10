Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 23,000 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 371,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

NIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

