Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 3,157 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -500.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

