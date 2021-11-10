Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $24,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 in the last quarter.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

