Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.