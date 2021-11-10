Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 606 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,814 shares of company stock worth $3,625,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

