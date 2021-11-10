Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.18 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

TSE:CM opened at C$148.43 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$102.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.79. The stock has a market cap of C$66.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.