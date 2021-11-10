Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CM traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$148.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,690. The company has a market cap of C$66.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$142.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$102.68 and a 52-week high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

