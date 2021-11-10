Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.16

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.16 and traded as low as C$34.89. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.92, with a volume of 1,781,384 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.35.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

