Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given Buy Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.35.

WEED opened at C$17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.19.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

