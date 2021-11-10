CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Up 1.8%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 5,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

