Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Capri also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.