Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

CARA traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.