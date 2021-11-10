Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.
CARA traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
