Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 144,422 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

