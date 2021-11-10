CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. 12,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
