CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $494,000.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

CDNA stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 620,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,985. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

