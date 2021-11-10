CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,714. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

