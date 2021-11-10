CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 62,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

