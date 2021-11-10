CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 2,168,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.81.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 642,602 shares of company stock worth $21,148,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

