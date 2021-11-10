Carl C. Icahn Sells 41,830 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE DK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 948,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,609. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

