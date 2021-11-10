Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CCL stock opened at GBX 1,606 ($20.98) on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,575 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,797.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.