Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 88.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 190,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 751,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

