Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 599 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82.

