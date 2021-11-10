Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.