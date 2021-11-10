Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 94.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,761,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,728,000 after acquiring an additional 431,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Newell Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

