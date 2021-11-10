Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.