Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 366 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.0% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

