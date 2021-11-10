Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 51 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $643.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

