Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30.

CVNA traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $295.85. The stock had a trading volume of 764,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,636. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $182.06 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.02. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

