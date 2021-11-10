Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.