Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

