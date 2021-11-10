Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $244.86 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 20.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $244,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $24,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.71. 300,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $922.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $798,317,052 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

