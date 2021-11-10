Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.47

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 2637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.