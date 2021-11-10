Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $305.00 to $402.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $294.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.09. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $170.85 and a twelve month high of $294.83.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.