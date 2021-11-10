C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CCGGY stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

