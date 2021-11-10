CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after purchasing an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

