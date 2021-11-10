CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 82,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,476. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $246.82 million, a PE ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

CECE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

