Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 12,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 281,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $509.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

