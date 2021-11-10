Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 12,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 281,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
The company has a market cap of $509.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
