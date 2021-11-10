Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as low as C$1.61. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 8,061 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,318.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

