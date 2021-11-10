Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.63

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

