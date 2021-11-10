Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. Equities analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

