Centric Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

